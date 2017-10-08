Hancock Holding Co. Takes Position in Target Corporation (TGT)

Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,089 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 23.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 9.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 2,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 19.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Vetr upgraded Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.66 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Target Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Target Corporation from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) opened at 57.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Target Corporation had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $277,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

