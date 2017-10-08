Halyard Health, Inc. (HYH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Halyard Health, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on advancing health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company sells surgical and infection prevention products for the operating room. Halyard offers products such as sterilization wraps, face masks, surgical drapes and gowns, closed suction catheters, pain pumps and enteral feeding tubes. It offers a range of medical device solutions including post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional (or chronic) pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. Halyard Health, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Halyard Health Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halyard Health in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Halyard Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Stephens raised Halyard Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Halyard Health from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Halyard Health from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Halyard Health (HYH) opened at 46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Halyard Health has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halyard Health will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/halyard-health-inc-hyh-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halyard Health in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halyard Health in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halyard Health in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,702,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after buying an additional 119,154 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halyard Health (HYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halyard Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halyard Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.