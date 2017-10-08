Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,217 SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 268,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) traded up 0.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 490,082 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.88 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,836,282 shares in the company, valued at $611,166,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $1,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540,250 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

