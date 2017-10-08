Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,746 Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) traded down 0.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,175 shares. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.3019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Materials Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

