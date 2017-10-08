GWG Holdings, Inc (GWGH) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GWG Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on GWG Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of GWG Holdings (GWGH) remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,543 shares of the company were exchanged. GWG Holdings has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company’s market cap is $59.51 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GWG Holdings stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GWG Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,224,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 21.17% of GWG Holdings as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc is the parent company of GWG Life, is a financial services company. The Company is focused on transforming the life insurance industry through its products and services. The Company has developed a new suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX).

