Guidewire Software (GWRE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guidewire Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.9832151933345 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Guidewire Software (NYSE GWRE) opened at 78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.43 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post $1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Hart sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $29,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,462,648. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

