GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

GSV Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GSVC) is one of 573 public companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GSV Capital Corp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GSV Capital Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV Capital Corp -1,701.22% -5.43% -3.25% GSV Capital Corp Competitors -49.38% 6.66% 5.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSV Capital Corp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio GSV Capital Corp N/A N/A -5.25 GSV Capital Corp Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.16

GSV Capital Corp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GSV Capital Corp. GSV Capital Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GSV Capital Corp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSV Capital Corp’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSV Capital Corp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV Capital Corp 0 1 0 0 2.00 GSV Capital Corp Competitors 192 1181 1412 13 2.45

As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 39.41%. Given GSV Capital Corp’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSV Capital Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of GSV Capital Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of GSV Capital Corp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSV Capital Corp rivals beat GSV Capital Corp on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About GSV Capital Corp

GSV Capital Corp. (GSV Capital) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. The Company invests principally in the equity securities, which are venture-capital-backed emerging companies. The Company acquires its investments through direct investments with portfolio companies, secondary marketplaces for private companies and negotiations with selling stockholders. The Company may also invest in select publicly traded equity securities or certain non-United States companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest approximately 90% of its portfolio in late-stage companies and the remaining approximately 10% in emerging companies that fit within its targeted areas. Its investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, GSV Asset Management, LLC.

