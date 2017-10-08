GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 471,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 56,778 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 539,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 112,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,822,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE HPP) opened at 33.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 277.78%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $476,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,830.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.20 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,441. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $797,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

