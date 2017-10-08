GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Western Refining Logistics, LP (NYSE:WNRL) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Refining Logistics, were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNRL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Refining Logistics, by 503.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Refining Logistics, by 118.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Western Refining Logistics, by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Western Refining Logistics, during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Western Refining Logistics, by 13.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNRL. BidaskClub lowered Western Refining Logistics, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Refining Logistics, from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Refining Logistics, presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Western Refining Logistics, LP (NYSE WNRL) opened at 25.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. Western Refining Logistics, LP has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Western Refining Logistics, (NYSE:WNRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Western Refining Logistics, had a return on equity of 78.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $627.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Refining Logistics, LP will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Refining Logistics, Company Profile

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale.

