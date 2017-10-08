Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 48.1654079935121 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico S.A. de C.V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) opened at 99.58 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/grupo-aeroportuario-del-pacifico-s-a-de-c-v-pac-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately 10 international airports in the Pacific and Central regions of Mexico, and an international airport in Jamaica. The Company’s segments include Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajio, Other Airports and Others Companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico S.A. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico S.A. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.