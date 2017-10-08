GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Shares Bought by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares during the period. GrubHub makes up 11.9% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 11.47% of GrubHub worth $432,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $27,341,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $2,180,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,190 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000.

Get GrubHub Inc alerts:

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $131,763.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,926.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $70,677.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,723 shares of company stock worth $20,612,266 in the last three months.

WARNING: “GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Shares Bought by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/grubhub-inc-grub-shares-bought-by-caledonia-private-investments-pty-ltd.html.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ GRUB) traded down 1.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 2,330,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.13 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.