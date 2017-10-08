Grove Bank & Trust Has $521,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Waldron LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 121,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE BMY) opened at 64.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $335,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

