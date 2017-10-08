Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $5.83 target price on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS AG reissued a sell rating and issued a $3.10 target price (up previously from $2.85) on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and issued a $3.85 target price (up previously from $3.40) on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Get Groupon Inc. alerts:

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 5.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.80 billion. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Groupon will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/groupon-inc-grpn-stock-rating-lowered-by-vetr-inc.html.

In other Groupon news, insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Barris sold 562,719 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $2,228,367.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,792.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,872,719 shares of company stock worth $12,375,267. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Groupon by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,324,191 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after buying an additional 4,937,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Groupon by 38.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,827,043 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 2,440,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,453,440 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $124,620,000 after buying an additional 2,430,907 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.