Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $11.21 Million Position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lessened its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $2,255,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,977.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 165.85 on Friday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $166.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Vetr lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

