Green Square Capital LLC Has $439,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23,260.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.7% in the first quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $1,711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,120 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Paychex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. 3,306,287 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $63.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $816.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

