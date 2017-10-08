Green Square Capital LLC Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 187,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 118,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after acquiring an additional 408,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,960,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded up 0.65% on Friday, hitting $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 719,278 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $117.11.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $100.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

