Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Green Dot Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Dot Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) opened at 53.83 on Thursday. Green Dot Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Green Dot Corporation had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,142 shares in the company, valued at $805,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $406,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,601,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Green Dot Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Green Dot Corporation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Green Dot Corporation by 34.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot Corporation during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot Corporation

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

