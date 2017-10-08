Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Great Plains Energy Incorporated engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to customers located in all or portions of numerous counties in western Missouri and eastern Kansas. Customers include residences, commercial firms, and industrials, municipalities and other electric utilities. “

Get Great Plains Energy Inc alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GXP. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Great Plains Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Great Plains Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Great Plains Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,498 shares. Great Plains Energy has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.00 million. Great Plains Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Great Plains Energy will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/great-plains-energy-inc-gxp-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.77%.

In related news, CFO Kevin E. Bryant sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $301,895.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori A. Wright sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $234,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,391 shares of company stock worth $838,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Great Plains Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Plains Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Great Plains Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 19,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Great Plains Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Great Plains Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Plains Energy (GXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Plains Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Plains Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.