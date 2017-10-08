Grainger PLC (GRI) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 271.70 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 270.90 ($3.59), with a volume of 370,257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.90 ($3.57).

Specifically, insider Nick Jopling acquired 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($400.05). Also, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £299.04 ($396.66). Insiders bought 344 shares of company stock worth $90,340 in the last quarter.

GRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.17 ($3.90).

The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.13 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.20.

Grainger PLC Company Profile

Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord. The Company’s segments include Residential, Development, Funds and Other. Its assets include Regulated Tenancy Portfolio, Private Rented Sector Portfolio and Development. It has a portfolio of approximately 8,610 rental homes.

