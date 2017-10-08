Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Graham Holdings worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings by 11,394.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,217,000 after acquiring an additional 362,457 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Graham Holdings by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Graham Holdings by 147.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Graham Holdings by 65.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham Holdings by 352.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham Holdings Company alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Graham Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Graham Holdings Company (GHC) opened at 579.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.65 and a 200 day moving average of $590.73. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $440.55 and a 1-year high of $615.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Graham Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/graham-holdings-company-ghc-shares-bought-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

Graham Holdings Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Holdings Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham Holdings Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.