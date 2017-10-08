Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $12.62 Million Stake in Halyard Health, Inc. (HYH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102,608 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Halyard Health worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halyard Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Halyard Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Halyard Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halyard Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Halyard Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Halyard Health from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halyard Health in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Halyard Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE HYH) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. 200,744 shares of the company were exchanged. Halyard Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halyard Health, Inc. will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

