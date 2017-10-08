Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $11.62 Million Position in Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,822 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Science Applications International Corporation worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 21,454.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,859 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Corporation during the second quarter worth $39,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,948 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 80.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 243,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 37.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 692,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE SAIC) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 288,747 shares. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $89.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Science Applications International Corporation had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Science Applications International Corporation’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International Corporation’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Science Applications International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Science Applications International Corporation Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

