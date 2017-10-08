Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in RLI Corp. (RLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of RLI Corp. worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 514,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. by 11,386.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,695,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,845,000 after buying an additional 4,654,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,437,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,646,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI Corp. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI Corp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RLI Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

RLI Corp. (RLI) opened at 58.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.24. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $69.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. RLI Corp. had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. RLI Corp.’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/goldman-sachs-group-inc-lowers-holdings-in-rli-corp-rli.html.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $56,883.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corp. Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.