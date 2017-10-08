Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $45.34 Million Position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSE:MUB) by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $45,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Portfolio Strategies Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSE:MUB) opened at 110.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $111.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

