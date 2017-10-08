Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 7,060 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $41,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 73,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) opened at 94.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.7277 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

