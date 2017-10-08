Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of Prestige Brand Holdings worth $44,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prestige Brand Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Brand Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE PBH) opened at 48.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Prestige Brand Holdings had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $256.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $671,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,619.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Brand Holdings Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

