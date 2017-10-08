Goldcorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,401 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical volume of 2,038 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,612,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,064 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Goldcorp by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,195,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,676 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldcorp by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,717,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112,943 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,496,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) opened at 13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of -0.07. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

