GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Sells $1,521,800.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $1,521,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE GDDY) opened at 44.22 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.19 and a beta of 0.62.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $557.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,955,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,720,000 after buying an additional 380,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,110,000 after buying an additional 81,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

