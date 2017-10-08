Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLUU. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) opened at 3.76 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $509.16 million.

In related news, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,000 shares of company stock worth $613,630 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 344,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 109.9% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,759,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 120,550 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

