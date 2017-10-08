Glencore PLC (GLEN) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 400 ($5.31) target price on Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLEN. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price target on Glencore PLC from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 310 ($4.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 440 ($5.84) price target on Glencore PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 390 ($5.17) price target on Glencore PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.44) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Glencore PLC from GBX 400 ($5.31) to GBX 450 ($5.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 371.25 ($4.92).

Glencore PLC (LON GLEN) opened at 366.90 on Wednesday. Glencore PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 216.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 377.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 52.32 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.27.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £169,000 ($224,167.66).

Glencore PLC Company Profile

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

