Headlines about Glassbridge Enterprises (NYSE:GLA) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Glassbridge Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 43.6723699547666 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Glassbridge Enterprises (GLA) remained flat at $1.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 347,205 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/glassbridge-enterprises-gla-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-25.html.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, formerly Imation Corp., is a holding company. The Company is a data storage and data security company. It operates through Nexsan segment. The Nexsan segment operates as its own product line. Its storage systems portfolio ranges from storage products to unified hybrid storage solutions for small and medium commercial businesses, enterprise and government customers.

