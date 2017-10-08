Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Gildan Activewear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.
Gildan Activewear (GIL) traded up 0.35% on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 252,537 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.69. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $715.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,941,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,358,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,214 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,857,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.
