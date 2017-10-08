Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,028,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the previous session’s volume of 913,000 shares.The stock last traded at $0.71 and had previously closed at $0.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEVO. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Gevo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s market cap is $11.43 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 108.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post ($2.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 22.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,020 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 557.6% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 182,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc (Gevo) is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company. The Company has developed a technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstock.

