Geron Corporation (GERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Geron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Geron Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Geron Corporation by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 52,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron Corporation by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron Corporation by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ GERN) opened at 2.30 on Friday. Geron Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $366.19 million.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Geron Corporation had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 433.72%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post ($0.18) EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation Company Profile

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

