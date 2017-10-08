Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 870,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Genuine Parts worth $80,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 151.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE GPC) opened at 95.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $100.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 58.32%.

Genuine Parts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

