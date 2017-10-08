General Electric Company (GE) Holdings Increased by Moon Capital Management LLC

Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 0.6% of Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. TNB Financial bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $10,703,000. Banced Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banced Corp now owns 35,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its stake in General Electric by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 115,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “General Electric Company (GE) Holdings Increased by Moon Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/general-electric-company-ge-holdings-increased-by-moon-capital-management-llc.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.63 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

In other General Electric news, Director James S. Tisch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.56 per share, with a total value of $2,456,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery acquired 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657,805.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric Company (GE) traded down 0.61% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,729,835 shares. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

About General Electric

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.