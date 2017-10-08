Garrison Capital (GARS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Garrison Capital earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4243396626347 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

GARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrison Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garrison Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ GARS) opened at 8.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Garrison Capital has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Chase bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $372,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

