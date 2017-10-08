FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Eaton Corporation, PLC Issued By Jefferies Group (ETN)

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Eaton Corporation, PLC’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Eaton Corporation, PLC had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 9.95%. Eaton Corporation, PLC’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a report on Friday, July 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE ETN) opened at 77.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Eaton Corporation, PLC news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $471,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,063.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,607,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,788,596,000 after buying an additional 875,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,348,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,347,000 after buying an additional 695,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 2,830.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,114,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,821,000 after buying an additional 28,120,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,762,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,870,000 after buying an additional 170,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,180,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,729,000 after buying an additional 794,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

