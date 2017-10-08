FTB Advisors Inc. Holds Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)

FTB Advisors Inc. held its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 228.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $56,252.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ ODFL) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 437,470 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.68 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.19%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

