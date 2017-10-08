FTB Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Kellogg Company (K)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,758 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg Company has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $78.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 70.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg Company will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.74%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

