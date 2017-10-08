Friedberg Investment Management Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Friedberg Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Friedberg Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12,844.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $2,996,350.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch purchased 1,200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE DLR) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.22. 1,224,751 shares of the company traded hands. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $565.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.93 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.21%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

