Frederick County Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCBI) declared a dividend on Friday, October 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Frederick County Bancorp (OTCMKTS FCBI) opened at 26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of -0.07. Frederick County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Get Frederick County Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Frederick County Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/frederick-county-bancorp-inc-fcbi-to-issue-dividend-of-0-08-on-november-15th.html.

About Frederick County Bancorp

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank. Frederick County Bank (Bank) is an independently owned community bank. The Bank provides its customers with various banking services. The Bank offers loan and deposit products to their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Frederick County Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.