Fred Alger Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)

Fred Alger Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Five Below worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Five Below by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other Five Below news, insider Thomas Vellios sold 142,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $7,860,049.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,778,781.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) opened at 57.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

