Fred Alger Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,000 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 469.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.32 and a 200 day moving average of $451.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.35 and a 52-week high of $543.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,468 shares of company stock worth $42,312,448. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/fred-alger-management-inc-buys-shares-of-6000-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $573.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $472.00 price target (up previously from $469.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.