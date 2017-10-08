Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stake Held by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE BEN) opened at 44.67 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

