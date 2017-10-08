Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Position Held by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp held its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 2,620,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

