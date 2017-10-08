Fmr LLC Sells 607,720 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 607,720 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.58% of Steven Madden worth $123,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $728,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened at 42.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.51. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.80.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $374.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

