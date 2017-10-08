Fmr LLC Has $126,195,000 Stake in BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)

Fmr LLC maintained its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.29% of BOK Financial Corporation worth $126,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial Corporation in the first quarter worth $248,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation by 56.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation by 81.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 550 shares of BOK Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $44,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Kymes sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) opened at 89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. BOK Financial Corporation had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $387.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post $5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOK Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

