Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906,953 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.96% of Cardtronics PLC worth $119,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATM. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardtronics PLC by 77.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics PLC during the second quarter worth $205,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cardtronics PLC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cardtronics PLC during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics PLC during the first quarter worth $249,000.

Get Cardtronics PLC alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/fmr-llc-has-119-42-million-holdings-in-cardtronics-plc-catm.html.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) opened at 24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Cardtronics PLC had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $385.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cardtronics PLC in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardtronics PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America Corporation lowered their target price on shares of Cardtronics PLC from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Cardtronics PLC

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.