Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 952 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty Corporation were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty Corporation alerts:

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) opened at 112.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.32 million. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corporation will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

WARNING: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 952 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/flinton-capital-management-llc-sells-952-shares-of-coresite-realty-corporation-cor.html.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $885,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $1,107,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,625.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,331. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

CoreSite Realty Corporation Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.